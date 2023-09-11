Eiko Nagao Wood, known to all as Eiko, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023, in Sea Level, NC.
Born on December 6, 1934, in Kumamoto, Japan, Eiko lived a life full of love, generosity, and courage. Eiko was the beloved wife of the late Abert F. Wood, with whom she built a loving and nurturing home. As a devoted mother to her daughters, Irene Teruko (Terry) Kelley, Lisa Eiko Newell, and Darlene Reiko Verspoor, she instilled in them values of kindness, resilience, and the importance of family. Eiko's family extended beyond her immediate circle to include sons-in-law Jim Kelley, Joe Newell, and Matthew Verspoor, and her cherished grandchildren Jimmy Kelley (Vanessa), Bobby Kelley, Gregory Nagao (Shelby), Isaiah Verspoor, and Gabriel Verspoor. Her joy was further amplified by her great-grandchildren, Joshua Kelley, Parker Kelley, Colton Kelley, and Madelyne Kelley, who filled her later years with laughter and happiness.
Eiko loved unconditionally, gave generously without expecting anything in return, and faced life's challenges with an unwavering courage that inspired those around her. Eiko's legacy will live on in the lives of those she touched, in the quilts she crafted, the gardens she nurtured, and the dishes she prepared with love.
Eiko was not just a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was a friend, a mentor, and a guiding light. She will be profoundly missed, but her memory will continue to inspire and guide us. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the remarkable life she lived and the countless ways she touched our hearts.
Rest in peace, dear Eiko. You will always be remembered, and your legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Family invites friends to visit after funeral at graveside.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
