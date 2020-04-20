John B. Gibbs Jr., 75, of Sterling Heights, Mich., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Clinton Township, Mich. He has extended family in Carteret County.
His is survived by his wife and life partner, Clarissa Gibbs; children, Frank and wife Kyla Holtsberry Gibbs, Andrea and husband Al Cooks and John C. and wife Dr. Ellen Haskell Gibbs; grandchild, Ezra; and sister Linda and husband Philip.
Arrangements are by Resurrection Funeral Home of Michigan, www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
