Ronald “Ronnie” Lynwood Smith, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen and the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ronnie was born July 7, 1940, in Morehead City to Charlie Thobert Smith and Regenia Salter Smith and was raised in Salter Path.
On Nov. 17, 1978, he married Betty Smith, and they blended their family of a son and three daughters together.
The world has lost an amazing man, while heaven has gained an angel. Ronnie Smith was one-of-a kind. He was a man of high morals, work ethic and never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for his kind, caring, generous nature and his emphasis on always putting family first.
He was a 1958 graduate of Morehead City High School. Ronnie served his country in the U.S. National Guard from 1963 to 1969. During his life, he placed great emphasis on community service and enhancing Carteret County. His community service began with being a member of 32nd degree Mason, Shriner, Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge service organizations. In addition, he was a member of First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, American Association of Retired Persons and the N.C. Historical Society.
Ronnie was proud to represent Carteret and Onslow counties as an exceptional legislator in the General Assembly as the District 3 seat of the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1992-2002. He thrived on helping his community and constituents in any and all capacities. He strongly believed he did not have a great day unless he helped someone else.
He was very active in coaching youth baseball, as baseball and sports were a passion for him, and he was a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers and Duke University fan.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Smith of the home; daughters, Jenny Smith Oates and husband Keith and Amy Smith McGregor and husband John, all of Morehead City, and Rachel Leigh Eure and husband Darden "Tripp" of New Bern; son, Jeffrey Stephen Cox and wife Allison of Winterville; brother, Mickey Flynn Smith and wife Celia of Terrell; grandchildren, Jennifer Matthews, Charles Kenneth Matthews Jr., Alexandria Eure Zegers and husband Greg, Jacob Stephen Cox, Emily Jayne McGregor, Victoria Elizabeth Eure, Jordan Nicholas Cox, Gates Jackson Eure and Noah Paul Cox; and great-grandchildren, Gaby Davis, Violet Tetterton and Rose Tetterton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; and his brother, Charles Milton Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
