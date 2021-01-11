MGYSGT Ronald "Ron" Pearman Loy, 80, of Newport, went to his final duty station Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
A graveside service with Marine Corps honors to honor Ron’s life is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Guilford Memorial Park. Coronavirus pandemic protocols will be observed, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Ron was born in Greensboro May 22, 1940, to Arlie Rankin Loy Sr. and Virginia Pearman Loy.
Ron was a graduate of Bessemer Sr. High School, class of 1959. After graduation Ron enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed his basic training at Paris Island, S.C. Upon his graduation, Ron embarked on a more than 32-year career in the Marine Corps on active and reserve duties before his retirement.
In addition to other medals and ribbons during his career, Ron was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal in 1993 for meritorious service while serving as communication chief, Communication Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 4th Force Services Support Group, Marine Reserve Forces, Greensboro from February 1988 to March 1991.
Ron also retired from a civilian career with CVS Pharmacy after serving as store manager in Jacksonville, Havelock and Morehead City stores.
Ron is survived by brothers, Arlie R. Loy Jr. and wife Barbara of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., Benjamin E. Loy and wife Terry of Galveston, Texas, and Vincent D. Loy and wife Velma of Rockingham County; nephews, Steven L. Loy and Bryan E. Loy; niece, Deena Loy Bugel; and dear friend, Elaine Noe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Sr. and Virginia Loy; and brothers, James Allen Loy and Maj. Joseph Franklin Beard.
In lieu of flowers, Ron requests you support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program in your area. You may do so at toysfortots.org to find your local campaign.
Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Loy Family.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.