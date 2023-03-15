We would all agree that 70 years on this Earth wasn't nearly enough for the beloved Leslie Ann Overby of Newport, NC.
Leslie Ann Wiley was born on 10/26/52 into a military family as the last child of four children, finally a girl for the family! She had a sweet smile, dimply cheeks, and brown curly tendrils. You can bet that with 3 older brothers, there are many stories that her surviving brothers Steve and Mike still love to share about their baby sister.
On Monday, March 13th, Leslie took her last breath in the comfort of her own home, being reverently cared for by her family and finally joined her mother, Mary, and her brother, Bob, to be with the Lord. What a joyous reunion joining Granny (Lillian) and Granddad (Beauford) as well!
Leslie lived a rich life and was a prayer warrior for everyone that she met. Her strong faith and servant heart was evident in those who felt the love from her friendship. She made friends easily and was known for being the "hostess with the mostess", catering to people in a way that brought her joy and purpose and made the people she took care of feel like they mattered so deeply. More often than not Leslie had a warm, big smile on her face and was ready for the fun and adventure her life offered. Her circles were large and her heart was pure, spreading love around wherever she touched.
She is survived by the love of her life & husband of 49 years, Dennis, her oldest daughter Lisa (Thomas), her son Justin (Jess), and 5 amazing grandchildren who were the icing on the cake and who she loved immensely. Anabelle (19), Mitchell (17), Charlotte (11), Kaela (9), and Raelynn (6) will have their heart strings permanently attached to their Gran (as Raelynn so boldly pointed out recently). We know that in the Lord there is no separation and Leslie will always be a part of each of us who have had the privilege of knowing her.
Join us in a public celebration of life service that will be held at Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Beaufort on Saturday, March 18th at 12:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed on noefs.net webpage.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Bridgeway Church, PO Box 2157, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
