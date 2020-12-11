Edward Robbins, 77; service later

Edward Hamby Robbins, 77, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ed was born in Rocky Mount and was the son of the late Irving and Pauline Robbins.
Edwas always drawn to the sea. Family lore has it that as a teenager, he refurbished an old sailboat and successfully navigated across Bogue Sound. He returned; the boat did not. That experience only encouraged life-long adventures on the water. Throughout the years, he chartered sailboats in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Sea of Hebrides with family and friends. Later in life, he obtained a 100-ton captain’s license from the U.S. Coast Guard and affectionately became known as “Capt. Ed” to those who knew him best. On his 36-foot powerboat and favorite retirement present to himself, Wizard, Capt. Ed spent the better part of two decades navigating the waters from Quebec to Hilton Head.
Always up for an adventure, whenever an idea for a trip came up in casual conversation with friends, Ed’s automatic response was, “I’ll go!” He held an insatiable curiosity of nature and cultures across the globe. He firmly believed and often quoted Mark Twain, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” Ed explored six of the seven continents, soaking in all they have to offer.
An engineer by trade, Ed worked 30 years for IBM as a sales and project manager. This career suited his rational and practical mind well. He loved a good project; whether it was home improvement, tinkering on his boats or overseeing a complex product launch at the company, he was always game for a challenge. His ability to knock out a home project list will always be remembered fondly by all three of his daughters-in-law. During retirement he was charitable with his time, finances and advice. In Morehead City, he was a founder of the Friends of Spooners Creek, which raises funds to keep the local channel dredged. He served on the Beaufort Historical Association as a board member and as president for three years. In addition, he was a board member of the Friends of the Maritime Museum and the Maritime Heritage Foundation.
Perhaps his greatest joy was his six grandchildren. His favorite time of year was when the family descended on his coastal North Carolina home every summer. He’d spend countless hours on the water imparting to his grandchildren his love and knowledge of the sea, as he had done for his three sons. The joy and happiness of that time would sustain him for the year, and his family will forever cherish those memories. They’ll also never forget how to tie a bowline knot.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, George, John and Drew; their wives, Camaryn, Barbara and Alison; grandson, Reid; and five granddaughters, Scarlett, Phoebe, Dorian, Olive and Josephine.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sentto a cancer charity of your choice or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
