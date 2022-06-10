James M. Heatherly, 95, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
James was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1927, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Howard and Clara Heatherly. He bravely served his country in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. Graduating from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, James had a successful career at Dupont where he worked from 1955 until his retirement in 1991. Keeping busy, working hard and staying fit was part of his nature, at age 95 he painted his house and could cut down trees.
He was blessed with almost 67 years with the love of his life, his devoted wife, Sue R. Heatherly. James is also survived by his daughters, Sue Ann Heatherly and husband Ed Tallman of Durbin, WV, Lynn Heatherly and husband Scott Ahrens of Pinehurst, NC, and Jayne Heatherly and husband Harold Brandan of Lithia, FL; grandchildren, Patrick Heatherly, Zoe Brandan, and Lucy Brandan; and great grandchildren, Leander Heatherly and Louisa Heatherly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Heatherly and Don Heatherly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
