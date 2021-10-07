Capt. Hugh Leonard Wilde, 89, of Straits, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Car in Morehead City.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Otway Fire Station will host the memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, with a reception to follow.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
