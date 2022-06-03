Timothy “Timmy” Holland, 60, of Beaufort, died Monday, May 29, 2022, at home.
A celebration of Timmy‘s life, A Simple Man, will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at his Favorite Place, North River Shore, 286 Piver Rd, Beaufort, NC.
Timmy, a lifetime resident of Carteret County, was an Eagle Scout and continued to serve others throughout his life as a licensed HVAC mechanic for just shy of 30 years. He also worked at Parker Marine and Coastal Home Services.
He coached his daughter’s middle school softball team and was very proud of the team especially his daughter, Samantha. Tim was a math whiz and history buff. He could talk about history for days!
Those close to Tim knew him as “Hollywood” or “Caveman”. Everyone knew that Tim loved his dogs, fishing, and rock n’ roll. If you were lucky, you might have even seen him playing some mean air guitar!
Timmy’s large personality and unmistakable laugh will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Earp and husband, Daniel of Beaufort, his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He’s also survived by his pets, his ChiChi Gang Nugget and Chloe, and many friends.
Timmy was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Amy Holland.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
