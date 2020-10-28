Mary "Inez" Katherine Tootle Carroll, 78, of Bogue Sound, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jacksonville.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Bogue Loop Road, Newport. Interment is at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
She is survived by one son, Dale Montford of Jacksonville; and one sister, Retha Montford of the Bogue Sound community.
The viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.