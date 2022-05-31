Retired Major George F. Cox, 85, of Newport, NC, passed away on May 27, 2022.
George Cox was born on 11/27/1936 in Pensacola, Fla. He entered the marine corps as an officer in 1960. He served two tours in Viet Nam in 1962 and 1963. He also served in 1968 in the Tet Offensive mission in and out of Khe San during the siege. In 1973 he returned to the states and served as XO of Head Quarters Squadron Cherry Point. He retired in 1978 and obtained a teaching degree. He spent 24 years teaching at Beaufort Middle School in Beaufort, NC and then retired again from teaching.
He is survived by his daughter Meredith Coble and husband Adam Cable, his son David Cox and wife Laura Cox, grandson Travis Garner and wife Nikki Garner, great grandchildren, Austin Floyd, Kaylee Floyd, Madison Garner, Emily Garner, brother David Cox and sister Barbara Hill.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Vicky Cox who passed away on May 29, 2020.
Flowers and arrangements can be sent to Baker Funeral Home 2222 Highway 37 East Moultrie, Georgia 31788. (229) 985-2022 www.bakerfhga.com
