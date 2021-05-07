Bedie Reynolds Sisk, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Bedie was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Lincolnton to Joe and Bertha Reynolds. She was a businesswoman and retired as supervisor at Carolina Telephone Co. after more than 25 years. Her retirement years were spent at her homes in Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle, enjoying family, friends and the beautiful beaches. Bedie, after being asked to help by a friend, was instrumental in establishing The Point at Emerald Isle Community Association. Everyone who knew Bedie loved her and her personality ... “she did it her way.”
She was a loving mother to her daughter, Jan Churchill and husband Buddy of Tampa, Fla.; and to her sons, Joe G. Sisk and wife Laura of Cape Carteret and Clarence “David” Sisk Jr. and wife Becky of Smithfield. Bedie is also survived by her sister, Carol Dean Carpenter of Cornelius; six grandchildren, David, Todd, Meghan, Adam, Natalie and Joey; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Adeline; special niece, Jackie Hartman and husband Buzzy; special nephew, Chris Carpenter and daughter Sydney; and god grandson, Brenton Hartman, wife Stephanie and their son Sam.
Bedie was preceded in death by her dear husband, Clarence D. Sisk Sr.; and her sister, Louise Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bedie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
