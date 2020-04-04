Jonathan James, 86, of Havelock, a native of Newport, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
His service is at noon Saturday at the Newport Community Cemetery Vine Lane in Newport.
He is survived his wife, Aggie Martin James of the home; one son, Jonathan T. James of Mooresville; one daughter, Myra James of Havelock; one brother, James "Pete" James of Sacramento, Calif.; three sisters, Margaret Carson and Bessie Williams, both of Newport, and Debbie Scott of Oxon Hill, Md.; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A walk-thru viewing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Bristol and Queenie Martin Scholarship Fund, 2515 Highway 101, Havelock, NC 28532.
Due to the coronavirus, all services are following the governor's guidelines of attendees remaining 6 feet apart and a limit of 50 family members.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.