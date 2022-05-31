Bill Price II (79) of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, son of the late Bill and Helen (Baker) Price of Burlington, NC, passed away at Carteret Health Care on May 25, 2022, with family by his side.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of fifty-seven years Carolyn, daughters Jennifer and M.E., son-in-law Charlie Grant II, his most favorite and only grandson Charlie III who called him "Pop Pop" – brother and sister-in-law Mark and Anne Price of Morehead City, sister Elizabeth "Sissy" Price King of Southern Pines, mother-in-law Mary Goodwin "MaMa" of Burlington, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Billy Bryan of Alabama, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Melissa and Rob Anderson of Gastonia, brother-in-law Hal Goodwin of Raleigh – and thirty-five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Johnson Price of Burlington, NC.
Bill was born in Greensboro, NC, raised in Burlington and Morehead City was home in the summer. He graduated from Elon College with a business degree, but with an interest in education served as principal and elementary school teacher in Evington, Virginia and Stovall NC. He then returned to Burlington to work with his father at Bill Price Buick (later to become Holly Center).
In 1970, he moved with his family to Morehead where he partnered with his dad in the development and construction of Coral Bay East the first condominium on the NC coast. Subsequent developments were Coral Bay West, Reefstone, Coral Shores, Villas at the Reef and Bermuda Greens.
With an idea to help young entrepreneurs, Bill partnered with Butch Gentry to develop West Ridge Center - Morehead City's first small business incubator.
Bill took interest in political aspects of coastal environmental regulations and responsible land development. At various times he served on the Carteret County Economic Development Council and was past president of the Chamber of Commerce and the Carteret County Homebuilders Association. He liked a good strong dialectic to which the readers of the “Carteret News Times” can attest. He had an interest in history and authored several monographs related to North Carolina's importance to the beginning of the American Revolution with the Battle of Alamance, the establishment of the national Bill of Rights and the ending of the Civil War.
Bill's world was full of business, civic and scholarly pursuits, but no matter the endeavor he valued family and friends the most - always there with fatherly advice, a smile and a lot of laughs.
Bill Price II will be missed.
The family will receive friends at Munden Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on June 6, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Front Street United Methodist Church in Burlington, NC.
The family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.