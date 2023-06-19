Nila Mae (Breit) Winder, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
The family will celebrate Nila’s life at a later date with a memorial service to be held in Hays, Kansas.
Nila was born on July 24, 1940, in Pfeifer, Kansas, to the late Alois and Pauline Breit. Her story is one of love, family, and the joys of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For 43 years, she shared a deep and affectionate bond with her husband, Lawrence Eugene Winder, creating a life filled with cherished memories and a strong partnership.
Nila was a faithful member of St. Egbert Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic woman who held strong to the beliefs that guided her life.
Nila had great satisfaction when working in the yard, which was both fulfilling, and the result was rewarding. Whether she was gardening, landscaping, or simply spending time outdoors, it was certainly an enjoyable activity for her.
Collecting knick-knacks was a fun hobby that Nila loved. Expressing her individuality, creativity, and appreciation for the things that caught her eye and sparked her curiosity, her collection was incredible along with the joy each trinket brought her.
Though she may no longer be with them in person, Nila's legacy of love will forever be cherished by her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Rice and husband George, of Newport, and Amy Barmann and husband Kyle, of St. Joseph, MS; sisters, Cora McCartney and husband Jerry, of Garden City, KS, and Judy Strecker and husband Richard, of Wichita, KS; brother, Ed Breit and wife Maryann, of Hays, KS; grandchildren, Phillip Recob, Whitney Smith, Collin Jackson, and Devon Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden Jackson and Waylon Smith.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
