MILLIE LEE, Morehead City
Millie Lee, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NORMA SMITH, Gales Creek
Norma Smith, 70, of Gales Creek, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Margaret Dallmier Townsend, New Bern
Margaret Dallmier Townsend, 65, of New Bern died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice. Arrangements are pending. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.