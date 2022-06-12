Pauline Brown, Pine Knoll Shores
Pauline Brown, 89, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on June 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Pauly was born in 1933 to Ethel and Joseph Qualk in Sewickley, PA. Her parents lived in Coreopolis, PA until the beginning of WWII when her Father was transferred to Wilmington, DE with the Dravo Corp.
Kay Hartman, Newport
Kay Taylor Hartman, 79, of Newport, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home. Kay was very active in life, not only loving and serving her family but also her community. She was a master gardener with the Carteret County cooperative extension agency, Wildwood extension. She was an avid bridge player, very active with St Egberts, serving on the Ladies Guild.
