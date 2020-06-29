Rita M. Guthrie Hill, 81, of Harkers Island, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Vidant Health in Tarboro.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Rita Hill’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Hill was born and raised on Harkers Island and graduated from Smyrna High School. She was a constant caregiver who always thought of others before herself. She was a nurse’s aid with Morehead City Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, when she was not traveling the world in support of her husband’s military career. She loved the Lord and was an active member of Refuge Fellowship Church. Rita will be remembered for her cooking and giving spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her. Her son has expressed his appreciation for the way she cared for him, and he was more than willing to give the same level of care as she grew older.
She is survived by her son, William Everett Hill of the home; former daughter-in-law and grandchildren’s mother, Sharon Dillard Willis; grandchildren, Brandon Hill and fiancée Megan Lewis, Nicole Lowery and husband Frankie and Crystal Dillard Brewington; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Brewington, Mariah Brewington, Riley Hill, Levi Lowery and Liam Lowery.
She died a mere three months after her husband, William Hill, after almost 60 years of marriage. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Carrie Guthrie; sisters, Elva Irvine, Estelle Fulcher and Muriel Lee Salter; twin brother, Jack Guthrie; and brothers, Donald Guthrie and Leslie “Buddy” Guthrie.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
