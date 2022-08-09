Elisha Bryan, Sr., Beaufort
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
Walter "Buddy" Thomas, Pine Knoll Shores
Walter “Buddy” Thomas II, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. Buddy was a veteran having served in the US Army. He ran several successful businesses in Arlington, VA before he and Diane retired and moved to Pine Knoll Shores in 1997.
Christie Avery, Newport
Christie Garner Avery, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Christie was retired from the public school system with over 25 years of service. She was an amazing wife, loving mother and grandmother, and Buddy's soul mate for life. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family.
Anne Pittman, Atlantic
Anne Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Walter Guthrie, Marshallberg
Walter Guthrie, 66, of Marshallberg passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Nellie Kissner, Beaufort
Nellie Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOSEPH BRYAN HARDISON JR., Morehead City
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NELDA BRAXTON CREECH, Newport
Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
TED CAREY LEWIS, Atlantic Beach
Ted Carey Lewis, 73, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. Service information to be announced. Ted was born on September 19, 1948, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to the late Steven and Louise Lewis. Following high school, Ted he honorably served in the United States Air Force.
RICHARD WAYNE MORRIS, New Bern
Richard Wayne Morris, 75, of New Bern, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Richard was born on November 24, 1946, in Excel, Alabama to the late Richard and Marjorie Morris. He was the true meaning of a patriot, serving his country faithfully for over 30 years as an aircraft mechanic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.