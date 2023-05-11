Betty Jean Edwards, 61, passed away at Carolina East Medical Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Services will be private.
Betty was a longtime resident of Havelock and was passionate about her TV shows, especially Perry Mason and NCIS. She was an avid collector of “knick knocks.” She also loved hats and owned over 60 of them. She always had on a hat anytime she went out. Betty always decorated her yard to represent the holidays. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Betty is survived by her husband, John Laudermilk; children, Matthew Thomas (Allison), Amanda Castro (Jeff, her favorite son in law), and Elizabeth Olsen; her beloved dog, Virginia; grandchildren, Maddison, Maddlynn, Teddy, Rebel, Remmy, Revelin, Kei, Kingston, Audrey, and Julian; sisters, Deena Edwards, Peggy Moran (James), Marie Lawrence (Donald), Doris Whitley, Barbara Sirusek (Loren), Chrystal Best (Benny); brothers, Elmer Edwards (Pandora), Nathan Edwards (Karen), David Edwards, and Robert Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Edwards; her brother, Talmadge “T.P.” Edwards.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
