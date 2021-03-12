Arlene “Frankie” McGee Reece, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Frankie was born in Winston-Salem Jan. 9, 1945, to the late Alice Mae Creed McGee and Franklin Hardin McGee.
Frankie attended high school in Newport News, Va., and graduated in 1963. During her high school years, Frankie worked part time at a drug store, where she learned her first “customer service” skills. Later, she moved to Morehead City and fell in with Carteret County and the “shore,” her favorite place to think and find peace. She later told her new husband he needed to know upfront he could move anywhere he wanted, but she would never leave and would be here till she returned to her heavenly father. Rick, of course, chose to stay here with her.
She worked three places during her career in Morehead City, and she worked approximately 10 years at each. She started at Sears Mail Order Store, where she did customer service over the phone. After Sears, she met Ken Newsom, owner of waterfront seafood restaurant Capt. Bill's. Ken hired her first to work in the gift shop inside the restaurant and then trained her to be a manager. In this, she found joy, but some challenges, too, in training high school and college kids to hostess and bus tables for their summer jobs. Many remember her to this day for her strictness and attention to detail, but they knew she cared for them. After she left Capt. Bill’s, she went to work with Belk department store in the children’s department. Her customer service skills really shined there, and parents and grandparents so appreciated her help with selecting clothing for their children. A side note, Frankie always dressed “so put together,” and she enjoyed looking that way.
The most important thing Frankie said she ever did in life was to have the gospel of Jesus Christ presented to her by the missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She quickly accepted the truths and principles of this restored gospel of Jesus Christ and was baptized and confirmed a member March 18, 1972. She never looked back or wavered from its teachings and her covenants. She always shared her beliefs and principles at every opportunity because Frankie wanted others to have and experience the joy she found.
Frankie met the love of her life, and she and Rick were married and sealed for time and all eternity June 6, 1981, in the Washington, D.C., Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. This was the second most important thing she ever did in her life and was possible by her entering the waters of baptisms.
Frankie and Rick were not blessed with children, but she is known to hundreds of youth, young adults, missionaries and friends, both old and young, as “Aunt Frankie,” “Miss Frankie” or “Mama Reece.” She would do anything for her many nieces, nephews and for everyone who would let her love and mother them. She taught early morning seminary and provided rides for seminary students for many years. She was a great member missionary and she loved to teach temple and marriage preparation classes to young singles. Her passion was temple work and family genealogy, and she and Rick will be forever remembered for their many, many temple trips to carry friends who needed a ride to the temple. Frankie served in Stake and Ward Relief Societies and was a Shining example of ministering to all who came in her presence. Her card and letter writing were legendary. She would give you words of encouragement, the food off her table, the clothes off her back. She bought extra bread each week to feed the birds and extra groceries to feed the hungry. Frankie had some “red in her hair” and some “spit” in her personality, but under all that, she was as tender and loving as a kitten and the most generous lady. She will be missed and remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Teel Reece of Morehead City; cousins, Becky Jones and husband George of Beaufort and Anya Crane and companion Keven of Virginia; sister-in-law, Hai McGee and her children, Mary, Jim and Frank, all of Texas; and sister-in-law, Joan Reece Brew and husband Danny of Greenville and their 10 children, her nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmie” Harden McGee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the humanitarian aid at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, c/o Bishop David Health, 4202 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.