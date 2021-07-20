Jane Muse Partin, 70, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by Father Ryszard Kolodziej. For those unable to attend, the service will be available on her obituary page on Munden Funeral website.
Jane was born on November 4, 1950 in Arlington, VA to the late, Theodore and Alyce Rita Muse. She was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Paul Lyman Partin, Jr. of the home; daughter, Lara Holdberg and husband Pete of Richmond, VA; son, Cooper Partin and wife Molly of Seattle, WA; and five granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may ne made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
