Margaret Salter Lupfer Jones, 89, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollocksville.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks. Interment will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery in Atlantic. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit on the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Margaret was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Atlantic to the late Ben B. Salter and Thelma Styron Salter. Her kind and caring personality allowed her to be a wonderful caregiver, and over the years she was able to impact numerous lives through her work.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Lupfer Sparr of Hudson, Fla., and Carolyn Ann Lupfer White of Beaufort; brother, William Benjamin Salter and wife Carole of Jamestown; granddaughters, Michelle White Wood and husband Donald of Hubert and Heidi Sparr Scharlow and husband Mike of Springhill, Fla.; grandsons, Tony Sparr and wife Sandra of Flint, Mich., David Corey Lupfer Jr. and wife Lorrie of Williston and Chris Henson and wife Heather, Scott Henson and wife Heather and Ryan Henson and wife Melissa, all of Flint, Mich.; great-granddaughters, Mikayla Gilgo Biskup of New Bern and Jacy and Kaylee Scharlow of Spring Hill, Fla.; great-grandsons, Jimmy and Eric Sparr and Harley and Hadden Henson, all of Flint, Mich.; any many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Tina Marie Lupfer Henson and Karen Jean Lupfer; son, David Corey Lupfer; and sisters, Ethel Maire, Doris Willis, Geraldine Edwards and Mary Liz Mason.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.