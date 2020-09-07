Teresa Lynn Moore, 53, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery of Newport.
She is survived by her daughter, Jade McKenzie of Havelock; father, Mitchell Moore of Havelock; stepmother, Carla Moore of Havelock; sister, Christy Piner of Havelock; nephew, Garrett Piner of Newport; niece, Khloe Robinette of Havelock; and great-nephew, Lucas Piner of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Moore.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
