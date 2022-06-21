Reva Darnell Nelson Ellsworth, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern.
Reva was born and raised on Harkers Island, North Carolina, and was a current resident of New Bern, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most. Reva loved exploring genealogy, making jewelry, sewing and crocheting, and was always open to travel anywhere.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Ellsworth and Bruce Ellsworth, both of New Bern; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 2 sisters, Aileen and Judy; and several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Reva was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Nelson and Daisy Rose Nelson.
A private service will be held in her honor. She will be laid to rest at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorials be made to Community Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Rd., Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
