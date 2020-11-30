Walter Majewsky, 72, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. today at Life Point Church, officiated by the Rev. Ray Conner. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Walter served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was an electrician for civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He was a member of Life Point Church. He was a great dad who was full of wisdom and always was the first one to reach out to help others. He was great at remembering special occasions, and was a caring brother who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Majewsky of the home; daughters, Diana Zambory and Annette “Robin” Caseman, both of Newport, Annette Jones of Vanceboro and Wendy Gossage of Rockingham; son, Daniel Lee Peart of Newport; sister, Regina Bereza of Holly Springs; brother, Bill Maevsky of Hanover Park, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Maevsky and Mary Dudko Maevsky; daughters, Margaret Ann Benny and Jerrie Jones; grandchildren, Sylvia Marie and Chipper Blick; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-C Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or National Liver Foundation online at liverfoundation.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralkhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
