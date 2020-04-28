Maj. Paul Joseph Prevost, 79, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Vidant Hospice Center in Greenville with his loving family by his side.
His celebration of life and a graveside memorial with military honors will be held at a later date.
He was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Potsdam, N.Y., the son of the late Clement Joseph and Blanche Hill Prevost. Paul entered the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa M. Prevost of the home; daughters, Katina Mattingly of Waldorf, Md., and Lisa Gardner of Lauderhill, Fla.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his cousin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
