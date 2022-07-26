Alton “Buddy” Brooks Vick Jr, 92, of Morehead City, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Buddy retired in 1987 after 34 years with the railroad.
Affectionately known as “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren he is to be remembered foremost as husband, father, friend.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Andrew Midgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Thursday prior to the service.
Buddy was born on May 22, 1930, in Goldsboro, NC to Alton Brooks Vick and Ozell Farrior Vick of Morehead city.
He is survived by wife of seventy years Barbra Willis Vick, sons Philip and David Vick, and daughter Carole Vick Stephens. Seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Buddy was preceded in death by his sister Joyce Vick Gibbs.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
