Trace Reynolds, 86, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Bratton. Interment, with military honors and masonic rites, will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Trace was born on May 14, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Joseph and Geraldine Reynolds. He graduated with the Class of 1957 from Forest Lake High School.
Trace was a combat veteran, serving more than 20 years in the United States Marine Corps rising through the ranks from Private to Captain. Following his retirement from the military, Trace joined the Newport Police Department in 1977, as an auxiliary police officer and quickly rose to the rank of Captain before retiring in 1994, after more than 16 years with the police department. Captain Reynolds also served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Newport Fire Department. Trace was very active in the community, including being a member of the Masonic Lodge, and he especially enjoyed working with youth. His brave service, outstanding dedication, and steadfast commitment will be missed by our community and his loving family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Sharon Reynolds; daughter, Teresa Brown of Newport; son, James Reynolds (Christine) of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, T.J. Brown, Chelcie Brown-Lopez, Kayci Angstrom, James Reynolds, and Joelle Reynolds; and 3 great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.