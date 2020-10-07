Maj. Gregory Harrison, 84, of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the residence at 164 Silverhill Road in Newport.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Parmley Harrison of the home; two sons, Bryan Harrison of Studio City, Calif., and Shawn Harrison of Yuman, Ariz.; daughters, Jave Wright of El Mirageav, Ariz., Heather Noelle Melver of Seattle, Wash., Renee Hester of Newport and Kicia Nelson of Beaufort; two brothers, Richard Harrison and Karl Michael Harrison, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Elizabeth Hall and Valerie Cholmondeley, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
