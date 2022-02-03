John Talbot Capps, Ill 80, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home in Morehead City, North Carolina.
Mr. Capps is survived by Jane his wife of 40 years, his brother, Lee Capps of Kilmarnock, VA; nephews Jim Capps, Atlantic Beach, NC; Blake Henry, Raleigh, NC; Alfredo Capps, Glen Bernie, MD and Washington Capps, Chapel Hill, NC. Sisters-in-Law Julie Cathey, Canton, NC and Barbrah Henry, Dunn, NC. Nieces Janell Henry, Atlanta, GA and Rene Hardison, Dunn NC. Six sons Vinu Satchit, Short Hill NJ; Viju Satchit, Cary NC; Giri Velaytham, Austin, TX; Chacko Punnen, Las Vegas NV; Nabil Amhed, London, England and Albert Chua, Manila, Philippines.
Mr. Capps was a graduate of Campbell University. Mr. Capps was owner of Capps Printing, Morehead City and Founder of the Bald-Headed Men of America.
Mr. Capps proudly served our country in the United States Army and North Carolina National Guard.
Mr. Capps service to the community was active leadership roles with First Presbyterian Church, Hope Mission, Ocean Lodge 405, B.P.O.E Elks Lodge 1710, Rotary International, Charter President Rotary Club Morehead City-Noon, NC 4-H Honor Club, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, First Baptist Church Breakfast Fellowship, The Salvation Army, NYC Ground Zero, Boys and Girls Club of Carteret County. Mr. Capps was the recipient of the NC Long Leaf Pine Award, the Pioneer Award in Polio eradication, Joseph R. Barwick Award Carteret Community College, The Rotary Foundation Meritorious Award, Service Above Self Award, and the Rotary Distinguished Service Award.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday evening February 18, 7:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 or The Rotary Foundation, Jane and John T. Capps Enthusiasm Endowment Fund, Gift ID # E12283, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.