Charles “Chuck” Rhodes, of Fort Pierce, Florida.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Rhodes, a beloved friend, father, grandfather, and husband. Chuck passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He was a sweet, kind, thoughtful and godly man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Judith T. Rhodes of Morehead City, NC; daughters, Kimberly (David) Rigg of Dallas, TX and Fonda Rhodes and Millicent Dugan both of Morehead City, NC; granddaughters, Brittany Rigg of Dallas, TX, Elizabeth Burkhart of Greenville, NC, Jordan Burkhart of Jacksonville, FL, and Grace Hassell of Castle Hayne, NC; grandsons, Connor (Mandi) Rigg of Fort Worth, TX, and Gray Hassell of Castle Hayne, NC.
Chuck was hardworking and dedicated his life to his family and faith. He married the love of his life, Judith Rhodes, and they spent 43 beautiful years together and raised their children, Fonda, Kim, Grayer, and Millicent. He was a loving father who instilled his values of kindness and compassion into his children’s lives.
Chuck was also a cherished grandfather who adored his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and hearing about their lives and sharing stories about his. Chuck had a passion for the beach and fishing and was also an avid reader who loved learning new things and exploring new worlds through books.
Chuck’s unwavering faith in God was a cornerstone of his life. He was a devoted member of his church, and his love for God was evident in everything he did. Chuck’s kind and gentle spirit touched the lives of everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and community. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, NC and Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Pierce, FL.
He loved his yearly trips down to Florida, sitting on his porch, his weekly visits to the Cox’s restaurant, walking his dog Tucker, and of course the Big Rock Tournament. When we picture him, he’s wearing khaki shorts, sandals, a hat and, of course, a Big Rick t-shirt.
Though we are saddened by his passing, we find comfort in knowing that Chuck is now at peace with his Heavenly Father. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and faith will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
