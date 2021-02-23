Margaret Cheever Mewborn, 59, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock with the Rev. Jim Daub officiating. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Margaret loved playing with her grandkids and going to the island located off Swansboro in the Intercoastal Waterway. She also enjoyed going to Cape Lookout National Seashore, flying kites, camping and spending time with family. She and her late husband, Ron, were known to shag on their front porch on Sundays as they listened to beach music. She owned and operated Adams Appliances for many years. She, along with her husband Ron, owned and operated Woodbridge Funeral Home in Havelock. Margaret was extremely compassionate, and her compassion stood out as she helped families in their time of need. She took great pride in the service she offered, making sure every family was served with empathy and care. Many years ago, she organized the Christmas Remembrance Service for Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens and Woodbridge Funeral Home, and the service is still held each year.
She is survived by her parents, Edward and Yasuko Cheever of Havelock; son, Gene Adams and wife Melissa of Newport; brother, Jimmy Cheever and wife Geri of Newport; sister, Cathy Hill and husband Kevin of Morehead City; grandchildren, Easton Adams and Emersyn Adams; and nieces and nephews, JJ Cheever, Tommy Cheever, Courtney Cheever, Tony Cheever, Michelle Cooper, Kevin Cooper and Whitney Girard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Mewborn; and sister, Andrea Cheever Cooper.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
