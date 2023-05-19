Rev. James Chadwick, Beaufort
Reverend James Garfield Chadwick, 83, passed on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born May 13, 1940. James was the son of the late Charles Hester Debrix and Viola Chadwick Debrix. Already gone on to glory, cousin, raised as brothers, Charles Curtis Chadwick. James was married to Virginia Carol Chadwick for fifty-eight years.
William Smith Jr., New Bern
William Smith Jr., 78, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
loyd Gaskill, Atlantic
Floyd Gaskill, 72, of Atlantic passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDWARD L. MURDOCH, Wildwood
Edward L. Murdoch, 85 (one day shy of his 86th birthday), of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 22nd at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Jeff Mizell.
FRANCES KROUSE MUNDEN, Morehead City
Frances Krouse Munden, 75, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Riverstone Assisted Living in New Bern. A graveside service for Ms. Frances will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
JULIA E. TOOMBS, Newport
Julia E. Toombs, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home. Julia was born on May 9, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Kenneth and Mary Kaiser. She spent her early years in the Albany, New York area where she was awarded the 1960 Miss Tulip Queen.
