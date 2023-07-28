John L. Alexander, 58, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home in Newport.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John was an avid lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and camping, but his biggest love, besides Beth, was that of the water. John spent his adult life in a variety of occupations, involving this passion. John worked for the NC Division of Marine Fisheries. During his employment with them he was a diver, and he was instrumental in the Oyster Sanctuary Program. He was an observer on many fishing vessels collecting data, including data for a shark program. Separate from the fisheries, he also worked on a program for turtle data.
John was an able-bodied seaman and spent time as a deckhand on a tugboat. The last few years of his life John was able to incorporate another love into his life, cooking. He served as a steward/cook for a crew of fourteen on a hopper dredge boat.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Alexander, of Newport; daughter, Stacy Pruitt, of Greenville; son, James Kelly III, and wife, Tina, of Greenville; son, Tony Paquette, of Spring Hope; sister, Charlotte Anne Alexander, of Greenville; "Grandpa Poo" is also survived by his five grandchildren: Tommy R. Thompson III, of Durham, Jordan Woolard, of Washington, Dariann Smith, of Greenville, Symera Kelly, of Greenville, and James R. Kelly IV, of Greenville; and his beloved fur babies, Loulu and Waylon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jacqueline Alexander.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
