Ernest Edward Guthrie Sr., 80, of Raleigh and Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. David Harper. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ernest was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Morehead City to the late Geneva Willis Guthrie and Ernest Andrew Guthrie. He was the owner and operator of Guthrie Landscaping, where he took great pride in his work.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wrenn of the home; daughters, Minerva Cannon and husband Joey of Morehead City, Shelli Guthrie of Morehead City and Sara Guthrie of Stella; sons, Eddie Guthrie and wife Gisele of Newport and Donald Guthrie and wife Darlene of Newport; sister, Clarabelle Gurganus of Newport; and numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eva Mae Taylor.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. The same safety guidelines apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church, 150 Bluff Road, Cedar Point, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
