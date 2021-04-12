Ernest E. "Gene" Russell Jr., 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks. Interment with military honors will follow at Bayview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Gene was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Raleigh to the late Ernest and Ethel Russell. At a young age, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where his bravery in active duty awarded him the World War II Victory Medal. In later years, he participated in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. His loyalty and pride for his country was evident in his commitment to his nation’s military.
Gene’s love for the Lord was a guiding factor during his 90 years on this earth. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, where he enjoyed his church family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Russell of Morehead City; daughters, Ann Drown and husband John of Summerville, S.C., and Susan Ida Gerlach and husband Mark of Washington; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Faye Taylor of Marion; and brothers, James Russell of Americus, Ga., and David Russell of Dudley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ida Eaton Russell; and sons, Robert Eugene Russell and John Richard Russell.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Gene may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O Box 640, Morehead City, NC 28557, or flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
