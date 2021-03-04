Rose S. Shuping, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Deborah Lockey. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Rose S. Shuping’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Rose was born in Rowan County. She was married to Master Sgt. Jack N. Shuping, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children; and two grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Rose S. Shuping may be made to Transitions Services, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
