Charlotte Maxey Woolard, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. James Bradley and the Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Charlotte was born March 16, 1950, to the late Sherwood and Audrey Nichols. She was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Her career included working for Blue Bell in Morehead City and later at Roses Department Store, where she retired from. Charlotte was a creative woman, who loved to share her talent by making crafts for children and who enjoyed the beautiful flowers she raised in her garden.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norwood “Brownie” Woolard Jr.; sons, David Woolard of Newport, Adam Woolard of Newport, Stacy Woolard of Newport and Philip Woolard of Morehead City; sister, Patty Perdue of Rocky Mount, Va.; and grandchildren, Jamie Woolard, Karisma Woolard, Logan Woolard, Jayden Woolard and Josh Richardson.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie Maxey and Raymond Maxey; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 866, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
