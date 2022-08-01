DAVID THOMAS BEVERIDGE, Beaufort
David Thomas Beveridge, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. His memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills.
DON NEPTUN, Morehead City
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
