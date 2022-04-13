Sanford "Sandy" Ray White, 67, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
Sandy was born on August 1, 1954, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Sanford and Evelyn White. As a dedicated, hard-working provider for his family, Sandy worked at NADEP, Cherry Point 35 years, ending his time there with the position of Aircraft Supervisor.
The outdoors was certainly his place of contentment. He enjoyed spending time in nature, hunting and being on the water were among his favorite hobbies. Sandy will be remembered by his family as a loving husband of 44 years, and a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his family fiercely and with all his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melva White of the home; daughters, Tonya Walker Willis, Amy Renee White, and Anna White Thompson, all of Newport; mother, Evelyn White of Newport; sisters, Joy Bell and husband Bobby of Newport, and Angela White Noe and husband John of Colerain; grandchildren, Spencer Lee Willis, Kaitlyn Paige Winberry, Trevor James Thompson, Parker Ray Thompson, and Bladen Shay Thompson; great grandson, Mason Lee Willis; nieces, Marcie Noe and Stacie Everette; and nephew, B.J. Bell.
Sandy was preceded in death by his father, Sanford Cote White on March 7, 2020.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
