Terry Cecil Lawrence, 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. He will be laid to rest privately at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Terry was born on September 12th, 1948 in Morehead City, NC. Terry grew up in Beaufort, NC and attended the old Beaufort School. Terry worked in Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years between Wade & Lewis, Coastline and Crystal Coast Heating & Air. Terry’s joys in life consisted of fishing, woodworking and anything else that consisted of using his hands. Terry was no stranger to hard work and keeping busy. Even after retirement, He continued to keep busy and regularly helped his family, friends and neighbors. Terry loved and was loved by all of his family and friends no matter the tribulations and trials of life. Terry was a kind, caring and compassionate soul who would help others in any way that he could, never asking for anything in return.
Terry is survived by his brothers, Thomas R. Lawrence Jr and Gordon G. Lawrence; sister-in-law, Alexis Smith; nieces, Claudia Harvey and Billie Harvey; nephews, Ryan Lawrence and Gordon Lawrence Jr; great-nieces, Autumn Lawrence, Kemmerlyn Lawrence, Demi Salmon and Sydney Lawrence; great-nephews, Walker Evans, Devon Lawrence and Garrison Lawrence.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas R and Ruby G Lawrence; sister, Barbara Ann Lawrence; paternal grandparents, George R and Etorla Lawrence; maternal grandparents, Loyd H and Callie Smith
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/terry-lawrence-memorial-fund.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
