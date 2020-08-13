Janet Caldwell Gooding, 87, of Chapel Hill, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service for Jan will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
Jan had been living with family in Chapel Hill since being flooded out of her home of 40 years in Beaufort by Hurricane Florence.
Jan was born at home in Mt. Vernon, Maine, May 24, 1933, to Helen and Erskine Caldwell. Her father was a writer and social activist through his many books, including “Tobacco Road,” “You have Seen Their Faces,” and “In search of Bisco.” When Jan was still young, Norman Cushman became her devoted stepfather. Helen worked as a journalist and became a beloved storyteller of local renown.
Jan attended Peace College in Raleigh and married Guy Vernon Gooding Jr. of Kenansville in 1951. Jan became a full-time mother to Guy Erskine “Rufus” and Timothy Lannigan as Guy finished his degree at N.C. State University.
After his service with the U.S. Army, Guy earned his master’s degree at NCSU, Rebecca Cynthia and Julie Erica joined the family and Jan discovered the joys of daughters.
At the University of California-Davis, Guy completed his Ph.D. in plant pathology and Jan gave the family Ann Elizabeth. The family moved back to Raleigh, where Jan completed her bachelor’s degree and her master’s in sociology at NCSU, studying side by side with her children.
Jan settled in Beaufort as a social worker and, once he completed his career researching viruses at NCSU, Guy joined her at their homestead on the North River. After retiring from her career with Carteret County Department of Social Services and Neuse River Mental Health, Jan delivered Meals on Wheels, served on the Carteret County Adult Care Community Advisory Committee and traveled widely with Elderhostel and each grandchild.
Jan was a passionate environmentalist, champion of breastfeeding and women’s reproductive rights, voracious reader, avid gardener and talented cook. Jan dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets, especially her cat, Tobey. The family admired her independent nature, curiosity about everything and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise.
Jan is survived by her brother, Jay Caldwell of Tucson, Ariz., four children, Tim Gooding of Beaufort, Becky Gooding Laskody and husband Lee of Chapel Hill, Julie Gooding Hasty and husband Michael of Raleigh and Ann Gooding and husband Steve Guyan of Portland, Maine; her grandchildren, Susan Wilkinson and husband Nate, Andrew Gooding Smith and Lisa Caldwell Foxworth and husband Rick, all of Raleigh, Mary Gaunce and husband Calvin of Zebulon, Bryan Gooding and wife Abby of Duncan, S.C., and Elijah “Kody” Laskody of Chapel Hill; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Guy, Emma “Junie,” James and Clark.
Jan was predeceased by her husband, Guy; son, Rufus; daughter-in-law, Arleen; and brothers, Erskine and Dabney.
The family will receive friends after the service at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carteret County Public Library, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or your favorite charity (Jan contributed to dozens).
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
(Paid obituary)
