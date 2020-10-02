Robert Frank North Jr., 75, of Hubert, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Kiyohide Nonaka officiating.
He was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Bellvue, Pa., the son of the late Robert Frank North and Mildred Donatelli North.
Bob faithfully served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired at the rank of gunnery sergeant. After his time in the military, he began a career with the N.C. Department of Corrections as a corrections officer.
He is survived by wife, Taeko North of the home; daughters, Christina Dumais and husband Kevin of Hubert and Paula Brown and husband Eric of Hampstead; son, Dale North and wife Jade of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Justin, Kaleigh, Hayley, Reilley, Isabella, Declan, Alicia, Ayden and Miya; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Charlotte; and sisters, Sharon Wolff and Linda Gusten, both of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.