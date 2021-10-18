Michael Neil English, 55, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rob Pate. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Michael was born on March 7, 1966, in Boydton, Virginia and grew up in Morehead City, North Carolina where he attended West Carteret High School. Living on the Crystal Coast was perfect for Michael as he loved anything pertaining to the water, especially surfing. He was especially proud of his daughter, Curren and loved her dearly. Always having a soft spot for animals, he appreciated his dogs which were truly man’s best friend. Michael was an incredibly likeable person who made friends wherever he went. He was always willing to help a friend in need.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Nichole English of the home; daughter, Curren Nevada English of the home; parents, Mavin and Margaret English of Morehead City; and sister, Sandra English of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.