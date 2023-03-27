Patricia Ann Langdon (Pat) Brown, age 88, went to be with our Savior Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born December 6, 1934, in Johnston County, NC, to the late George Mack and Mary Bernice Thornton Langdon.
Pat graduated from Wilson Mills High School in 1953 where she was an avid basketball player. She worked for Hudson Belk in Smithfield for 9 years, then was a secretary and underwriter for various insurance companies until retirement. Pat spent most of her life living in Clayton, NC, and after retirement moved to Morehead City, where she loved fishing on the beach. She was an active member of Open Door Baptist Church until her health began to fail.
Pat is preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Marie Brown McGee, granddaughter, Christy Leigh McGee Lane and her sister, Connie Peace.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jesse Brown, daughters, Cindy Brown Teasdale, husband Walt of New Bern, Terri Brown Allen of Benson, sister, Gwen Langdon Lynch of Selma and brother, Mack Langdon from Smithfield. Pat had 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral service will be Monday, April 3, at 11:00 at Open Door Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors at the church at 10:00.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to 3HC Hospice Care, 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.