Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie. Born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina, with a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC, Betsy was a familiar and friendly face to so many in our community. In 1977, she married Allen Llewellyn Behler Jr. She lost Al in December of 2018, and they are now dancing together in heaven.
She is survived by her children, Ritchie Howard and wife Gracie, Cindy Howard Littleton, and their father, Larry Howard, all of Newport; stepson, Allan L. Beechey of Pittsburgh, PA; sister, Jo Ann Carver of Hickory, NC; granddaughter, Nichole Demary and husband David along with their children, Madilyn, Peyton, and Parker; grandson, Christopher Howard of Newport; and granddaughter, Kelcey Howard of Newport.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Ritchie.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 257 Masontown Road in Newport.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
