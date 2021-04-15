Wallace Benjamin Miller, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
His service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Havelock. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Newport.
Wally is survived by his wife, Gennie Miller; two daughters, Melissa Moore of Greenville and Amanda Miller of Clayton; brother, Gregory Miller of Tennessee; and a grandson.
His viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
