Wallace Benjamin Miller, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

His service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Havelock. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Newport.

Wally is survived by his wife, Gennie Miller; two daughters, Melissa Moore of Greenville and Amanda Miller of Clayton; brother, Gregory Miller of Tennessee; and a grandson.

His viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

