Julie Lynn Allen Mills, 63, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care Center.
Julie was a loving mother, daughter and friend to many. Julie lived an extraordinary life and was very well traveled. As a child she enjoyed her time growing up in Pennsylvania before moving to her permanent home in the historical waterfront town of Beaufort, North Carolina. She was a talented and well respected professional in the service industry for decades. Julie had a passion for life that was contagious. She embraced each day with a spirit of finding joy in the simplest of moments.
She is survived by her son Cody Allen Mills and wife Megan Booth-Mills, of Edenton, NC: daughter, Cole Mills Tucker and partner Ronald Sparks II, of Newport, NC; her twin boys, Dustin James Mills and wife Britney Mills, of Newport Richey, FL, and Dylan Joseph Mills and partner, Paige Parent, of Clearwater, FL. Surviving as well are several loving grandchildren, from oldest to youngest are Mollie, Jaxon, George, Henry, Brielle and Isla. She is also survived by her brother, James Harvey Allen and friend Dana, of Mechanicsburg, PA; nieces, Haley and Olivia and nephew, Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynnwood Lorainne Allen and Mary Jane Moran Allen of Muncy, PA and her older sister, Patricia Jane Allen.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Julie Allen Mills on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at The Boathouse at Front Street Village, 2400 Lennoxville Road, (252)728-3000.
In lieu of flowers, knowing Julie was an avid animal lover please make donations to the Carteret County Humane Society (252) 247-7744.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
