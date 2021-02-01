Elizabeth “Liz” Carter, 80, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at home.
Her service will be private.
Liz was born in Hot Springs. She spent most of her life in Carteret County.
She is survived by her daughters, Vivian Althea Carter of Vass, Elizabeth Buchanan and husband Charles of Newport and Mary Roberts and husband Brandon of Morehead City; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Carter of Beaufort, Kerensa LaBar of Florida, Stephen Phillips of Tennessee, Samantha Phillips of Jacksonville and Carter Roberts and Ruby Jane Roberts, both of Morehead City; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
